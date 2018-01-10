Russian Minister of Defence General of the Army Sergei Shoigu Holds Teleconference with Armed Forces Leadership

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 10, 2018)

Today, the National Centre for State Defence Control hosted a teleconference chaired by Russian Minister of Defence General of the Army Sergei Shoigu with senior leadership of the Armed Forces.



As Sergei Shoigu pointed out, in general, rates by the end of 2017 had been quite good. All kinds of support for the Armed Forces demonstrated a positive dynamic.



The Russian Armed Forces have been rearmed with the latest hardware and weaponry. Combat training has been intensified.



Specific attention was focused on implementation of the State Defence Order, military construction and addressing social issues.



The head of defence department also reminded that at the extended board session of the Russian Defence Ministry, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief- of the Russian Federation had expressed his gratitude to the Armed Forces personnel for the achieved results, and had outlined main guidelines for further development of the Armed Forces.



Sergei Shoigu also stressed that it one of the assigned missions was to ensure implementation of the State Armaments Programme.



It is necessary to concentrate on development of strategic nuclear forces.



Moreover, it is essential to improve troop mobility (logistics, redeployment and supplies). It is required to enhance potential of the Special Operations Forces and to increase combat capabilities of the Airborne Troops.



Another important aspect of the 2018 activity is the international military and technical cooperation.



Besides, it is important to monitor military and political situation worldwide and adjust work plans taking into account any detected ongoing changes.



Rearmament, construction and CSS issues and their implementation procedure, in accordance with decisions made at the final board session of the Russian Defence Ministry, were also on the agenda of the teleconference. The attendees also received reports on implementation of the State Defence Order in 2018 by representatives of industrial enterprises.



The Russian Minister of Defence assigned operational tasks for heads of command and control bodies.



-ends-

