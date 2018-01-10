Defense Logistics Agency Gains Tailored Parts Solution Through Rockwell Collins

(Source: Rockwell Collins; issued Jan 10, 2018)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- Rockwell Collins has been awarded a $22 million contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to provide support for the Robins Air Force Base maintenance depot. As the DLA’s first performance-based logistics (PBL) contract with the Air Force, the initial contract will run for three years with Rockwell Collins providing total supply chain management for replacement parts on the AN/ARC-171, AN/ARC-190 and AN/ARR-85 airborne communication products.



The PBL agreement will bring improved readiness to the Air Force by ensuring greater visibility to demand at the depot maintenance line, reduced inventory and infrastructure costs, value added logistics, engineering support and obsolescence management.



“Keeping the warfighter’s mission needs as the top priority, we collaborated with the DLA and experts at Robins Air Force Base to develop a tailored parts management solution,” said Alan Prowse, vice president and managing director, Americas, for Rockwell Collins. “Our teamwork will produce successful, measurable, repeatable results, while allowing the Air Force to truly authenticate the value PBLs have.”



Rockwell Collins has over 20 years of experience in PBL contracting with a 100 percent program renewal rate. A proven track record for the U.S. Coast Guard and the Navy’s F/A-18 program shows that shrinking the spare/repair pipeline, inserting technology to improve reliability and integrating the logistics chain results in significant performance improvement.





Rockwell Collins is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world.



