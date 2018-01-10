Air Force Research Laboratory Awards Leidos Prime Contract for Sensing Technology

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 10, 2018)

RESTON, Va. --- Leidos was awarded a prime contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to provide sensor technology under the Electro-Optical Combined Hyperspectral Imaging, Infrared Search and Track, and Long Range Imaging (EO-CHIL) Program.



The single-award Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract has an 87-month period of performance and a total contract ceiling of $47 million. Leidos was also awarded an initial task order under the EO-CHIL Program.



The key mission of the EO-CHIL program is the defeat of adversary anti-access and area denial (A2/AD) threat environments through extended range high-resolution imaging, hyperspectral sensing, and close-in imaging with expendable sensors.



The scope of this program is to investigate, develop, and demonstrate concepts, components, and systems technologies to improve imaging performance for standoff high-resolution imaging (SHRI), hyperspectral sensing, infrared search and track (IRST), and sense and avoid (SAA) technology.



This effort encompasses advanced research in focal plane arrays; optics, spectrometers, and optical systems; test targets; field and flight collections algorithm development; simulation of operational imagery; novel sensor concepts; and low cost, size, weight, and power technology.



-ends-

