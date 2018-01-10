ECA to Supply UGVs to French Ministry of Armed Forces

PARIS --- CEFA, ECA Group & SCOPEX have won a major contract for SMINEX tender released by French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) for the technology qualification, supply & maintenance of complete EOD & C-IED Equipment Solution. This equipment is dedicated to search, detection, analysis & neutralization of IED (Improvised Explosives Devices) or UXO (UneXploded Ordnance).



The three partnering companies will supply the first ever made "road, rail & air deployable shelter of EOD & C-IED equipment" so as to provide transportation platform & in-service maintenance workshop for the French Armed Forces (Army, Navy & Air Forces) - as a unique, interoperable solution to be qualified by the DGA (French Defence Procurement Agency).



SMINEX is the first project relative to EOD equipment (individual protection suits, handheld detectors, X-Ray systems, water cannon, Unmanned Ground Vehicles [UGV], etc.) with a global approach in an integrated system to provide a maximum efficiency and resilience during operations.



Within the scope of this contract, ECA Group will supply the French Armed Forces with ground robots UGV IGUANA E and provide its expertise in integrated robotic systems to develop and qualify the mobile operations centers in shelters. This new solution will allow the operators to have a complete and modular integration of IGUANA E robot into a wide range of vehicles - so as to meet various and specific needs.



In the framework of this contract for a total amount of over €30 million, ECA Group received a firm order over a timeframe of 40 months and an amount of over €10 million for the outcome of which is the delivery of 15 UGV IGUANA E robots equipped to neutralize Improvised Explosive Devices. Then, according to his needs and until 2024, the customer can through additional purchase orders up to an amount over €20 million, be provided with up to 43 complementary UGV IGUANA robots and related equipment and maintain them in operational conditions.



In coming years, another set of significant tenders for this type of UGVs will be issued by several armies. This contract awarded by French Defence Procurement Agency (DGA) is an important reference for ECA Group and his partners.



