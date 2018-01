Signing Agreement

(Source: ASELSAN; issued Jan 04, 2018)

An agreement regarding the procurement of SARP Remote Control Gun System for the needs of Turkish Land Forces and Gendarmerie General Command, has been signed between ASELSAN and BMC Otomotiv Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş., valuing EUR 76.812.000 on 04.01.2018.



Within the context of this agreement, deliveries will be made in 2018.



