Defence Industry Policy In Finland: Drivers and Influence

(Source: Finnish Institute of International Affairs; issued Jan 11, 2018)

Ares Group continues its series about defence industrial policy in the EU member states with a new issue on Finland.Finland is one of the European countries which is not a member of NATO, and hence retains a broad range of military capabilities needed for independent territorial defence. Domestic defence industry is an integrated part of national defence even if it is through a broad range of (strategic) partnerships.Necessity to guarantee a certain level of security of supply of the defence system, necessity for the Finland to produce market leading in their segment, necessity to cooperate at the regional level, at the EU level and at a transatlantic level, make Finland a unique example of competitiveness industry in the EU.The Armament Industry European Research Group (Ares Group) was created in 2016 by The French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (Iris), who coordinates the Group. The aim of the Ares Group, a high-level network of security and defence specialists across Europe, is to provide a forum to the European armament community, bringing together top defence industrial policy specialists, to encourage fresh strategic thinking in the field, develop innovative policy proposals and conduct studies for public and private actors.-ends-