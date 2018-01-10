Pilots of Air Force Military Academy Learn to Operate New Training Helicopters

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 10, 2018)

Russian instructor pilots have begun training on their new helicopter, Ansat-U, which will be introduced into the training syllabus March at a training center in the Saratov region. (RUS MoD photo)

Pilot-instructors of the Air Force Military Academy have started learning to operate new Ansat-U helicopters. The new aircraft were delivered to the training air base in Saratov region in December 2017.



Third-year cadets of the Syzran Branch of the Military Academy are to perform first sorties on such training helicopters in March 2018.



The Air Force Military Academy received ten Ansat-U helicopters in 2017. The total number of such aircraft amounts to more than 60 helicopters, designed for initial training programme.



In total, the Air Force Military Academy received some 100 latest and modernized armaments and hardware in 2017.



-ends-

