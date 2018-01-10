Pilot-instructors of the Air Force Military Academy have started learning to operate new Ansat-U helicopters. The new aircraft were delivered to the training air base in Saratov region in December 2017.
Third-year cadets of the Syzran Branch of the Military Academy are to perform first sorties on such training helicopters in March 2018.
The Air Force Military Academy received ten Ansat-U helicopters in 2017. The total number of such aircraft amounts to more than 60 helicopters, designed for initial training programme.
In total, the Air Force Military Academy received some 100 latest and modernized armaments and hardware in 2017.
