Two F-16 Fighter Aircraft to Arrive In East Java On Friday

(Source: Antara News; posted Jan 10, 2018)

By Aria Cindyara

MAGETAN, East Java --- Two of the 24 F-16 Fighting Falcon Block 52ID fighter aircraft, received as grants from the United States and scheduled to arrive on December 12, 2017, are now expected at Iswahjudi, Magetan, East Java, on Friday (Jan 12).



"The remaining two F-16 fighter aircrafts that are yet to be shipped from the United States are scheduled to arrive on Dec 12," Commander of Iswahjudi Air Force Base, First Air Commodore Samsul Rizal, remarked on Tuesday.



He further explained that the two F-16 fighter aircrafts, or the Fighting Fal were part of the six fighter aircraft, four of which had earlier arrived at the Iswahjudi Air Base. The delivery of the six fighter aircraft are being carried out in stages.



Once all 24 fighter aircraft arrive, he revealed that a handover ceremony between the Ministry of Defense and the Indonesian Armed Forces and Indonesian Air Force Headquarters will be held at the Iswahjudi Air Force Base.



"Information released by the Ministry of Defense stated that the handover ceremony of the F-16 fighter aircraft will also be witnessed by representatives from the US government," he stated.



Rizal explained that during the F-16 handover ceremony, all aircraft provided by the United States, both in the No 3 Squadron which based in Iswahjudi Air Force Base and those sent to No 16 Squadron 16 based in Rusmin Nuryadin Air Force Base in Pekanbaru, Riau Province, will be present at the Iswahjudi Airport.



As earlier reported, Indonesia had received a grant of 24 F-16 fighter aircraft from the United States, all of which are planned to be included in the Air Squadron 3 of the Iswahjudi Air Base and Air Squadron 16 of the Rusmin Nuryadin Air Base in Pekanbaru.



Of this figure, only two fighter aircraft have yet to be delivered following a mechanical issue, and repairs have to be conducted before being sent to Indonesia for operations.



-ends-

