In December 2016, the Navy released a new force structure assessment that called for building a 355-ship fleet.
CBO estimates that construction costs for a fleet of 355 ships would average $26.6 billion (in 2017 dollars) per year over the next 30 years, (or $26.6bn x 30 years = $798 billion—Ed.) which is 60 percent more than what the Navy has spent on average over the past 30 years.
A larger fleet will also lead to greater operation and support costs.
Click here for the presentation, on the CBO website.
