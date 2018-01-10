The 2018 Outlook for Navy Shipbuilding

(Source: Congressional Budget Office; issued Jan 10, 2018)

In December 2016, the Navy released a new force structure assessment that called for building a 355-ship fleet.CBO estimates that construction costs for a fleet of 355 ships would average $26.6 billion (in 2017 dollars) per year over the next 30 years,which is 60 percent more than what the Navy has spent on average over the past 30 years.A larger fleet will also lead to greater operation and support costs.-ends-