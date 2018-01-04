Raytheon Awarded Contract Worth More Than $1.5 Billion for Additional Patriot Integrated Air And Missile Defense Capability

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued Jan. 9, 2018)

Although Raytheon has not named the country which ordered $1.5 billion’s worth of additional Patriot air-defense missiles, rumor has it that this is Saudi Arabia’s second such order. (Twitter photo)

ANDOVER, Mass. --- An undisclosed member of the 14-nation group that own the combat-proven Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense System has awarded Raytheon Company a direct commercial sales contract worth more than $1.5 billion for additional capability. The contract was awarded on Jan 4, 2018.



Raytheon's Patriot is a missile defense system consisting of radars, command-and-control technology and multiple types of interceptors, all working together to detect, identify and defeat tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, drones, advanced aircraft and other threats. Patriot is the foundation of integrated air and missile defense for 14 nations.





