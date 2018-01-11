Rockwell Collins’ Shareowners Vote Overwhelmingly in Favor of Acquisition by UTC

(Source: Rockwell Collins; issued Jan 11, 2018)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --– Rockwell Collins, Inc. announced that today its shareowners overwhelmingly approved the proposed acquisition of Rockwell Collins by United Technologies Corp. (UTC). More than 96 percent of all votes cast, representing more than 72 percent of all shares of common stock outstanding on the record date for the special meeting, were in favor of the transaction.



Upon satisfaction of required regulatory and other customary closing conditions, Rockwell Collins will be combined with UTC Aerospace Systems to create a new United Technologies business called Collins Aerospace Systems. The proposed transaction is expected to close by the third quarter of 2018.



“Shareowners have made clear their support for this acquisition, bringing it one step closer to reality,” said Kelly Ortberg, Rockwell Collins’ Chairman, President and CEO. “As Collins Aerospace, we’ll be a stronger company, with attractive aerospace product and service portfolios, and ultimately, better positioned for long-term success.”





United Technologies Corp., based in Farmington, Connecticut, provides high technology products and services to the building and aerospace industries. By combining a passion for science with precision engineering, the company is creating smart, sustainable solutions the world needs.



Rockwell Collins is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers’ futures.



