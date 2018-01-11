"Pallada" Composite Dock is Operated by the Port of Limassol

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued Jan 11, 2018)

The newest composite autonomous floating dock "ERENEOS" by Kherson SE "Pallada" – the first composite dock certified by the American Bureau of Shipping for the first time in the history of Ukrainian shipbuilding industry and the Bureau – is already operated by the Port of Limassol, Cyprus.



Built in October 2017 for "Multimarine Shipyards", the dock already handled its first vessel, Burch Williams, owned by the American company Tidewater. Orders portfolio for handling of vessels is already formed.



This dock was laid in September 2016 and in October 2017 – launched, having passed all tests. "ERENEOS" has a carrying capacity of 7100 tons; the length of the deck is 120 meters, which exceeds the length of the football field; immersion depth is 12.2 meters.



The hull is made from heavy marine concrete, and its conning towers – from ship steel. This combination of materials allows reducing the operating costs of the dock by 2-2.5 times, compared to similar steel docks.



Kherson State Plant "Pallada" is a unique Ukrainian enterprise, its docks are successfully operated by many countries. Among them – Japan, South Korea, Finland, Bulgaria, Turkey, Algeria etc.



