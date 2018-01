Modernized Ka-27M Enters Service with Baltic Fleet

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 11, 2018)

First modernized Ka-27M helicopter has arrived at the Baltic Fleet Air Force base.



In the near future, the second such helicopter will enter the service with the base. After this, the pilots will start learning to operate the new rotary wing aircraft.



Following all required preliminary events, the naval pilots will start test flights and landings on deck of warships.



The Ka-27 is multipurpose helicopter. Its ASW and search-and-rescue modifications are used at the Baltic Fleet.



-ends-