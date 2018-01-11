US Army Howitzer Shipment Halted by German Police (excerpt)

(Source: Stars and Stripes; published Jan 11, 2018)

By John Vandiver

German police halted a convoy carrying US Army M-109 self-propelled howitzers because the guns were too heavy and too wide for the trailers they were carried on. (Twitter photo)

STUTTGART, Germany --- A small convoy carrying six U.S. Paladins near Germany’s border with Poland came to a halt after authorities found the shipment violated transportation rules, U.S. Army Europe said.Police pulled the convoy over Tuesday near the eastern German town of Bautzen.The tanks, which were being transported by a Polish contractor, were too heavy and too wide for the trailers they were loaded upon, USAREUR said. The company also lacked the proper transportation paperwork for the six heavy vehicles.The Paladins, which resemble tanks, have been at a roadside rest stop while the contractors work to transfer them onto approved transportation vehicles, USAREUR said.“The transportation change necessitated additional escorts from the unit who are currently expected to arrive Friday and, upon their arrival, movement will continue on to Hohenfels Training Area in Germany,” USARUER said. (end of excerpt)-ends-