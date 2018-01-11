Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 11, 2018)

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, was awarded a $193,850,000 firm-fixed-price Foreign Military Sales (Saudi Arabia) contract for eight Saudi Arabian National Guard and nine Royal Saudi Land Forces Airborne Special Security Forces unique UH-60M aircraft.



One bid was solicited with one bid received. Work will be performed in Stratford, Connecticut, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2018 foreign military sales funds in the amount of $11,163,000 were obligated at the time of the award.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-18-C-0017).



-ends-

