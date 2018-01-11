CFM Concludes $9.1 Billion Agreements During French State Visit to China

(Source: CFM International; issued Jan 11, 2018)

WEST CHESTER, Ohio --- In conjunction with French President Emmanuel Macron’s state visit to China earlier this week, CFM International concluded agreements and Memorandums of Understanding for new engine orders and long-term support agreements covering nearly 500 CFM engines. The total value of the agreements is $9.1 billion U.S. at list price.



The agreements include:



-- Spring Airline: $2.9 billion covering installed and engines supported by a long-term Rate Per Flight Hour agreement.



-- Hainan Airlines: $4.2 billion MoU covering new and spare engines and a long-term support agreement.



-- Xiamen Airlines: 2.05 billion MoU covering installed and spare engines, along with a long-term Time and Materials support agreement.



Philippe Petitcolin, Chief Executive Officer of CFM parent company Safran, signing on behalf of CFM, said: “Our relationship with the Chinese aviation industry goes back more than 30 years, not only as a customer base but a very important supplier base. These new agreements strengthen our commitment to China and solidifies our relationships with our customers there, providing a strong foundation for even more cooperation in the future.”





CFM International, a 50/50 joint company between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines.



-ends-

