GD European Land Systems Awarded $1 Billion Contract to Deliver Piranha 5 Wheeled Armored Vehicles to Romania

(Source: General Dynamics ELS; issued Jan 12, 2018)

GD’s European Land Systems business has won what is arguably its largest-ever contract, worth over €1 billion, to supply 227 Mowag Piranha 5 wheeled armored vehicles to the Romanian Army. (GDELS photo)

MADRID --- Today, General Dynamics European Land Systems signed a contract to deliver up to 227 Piranha 5 wheeled armored vehicle in six different configurations to the Romanian Armed Forces. The contract has a total value exceeding $ 1 billion. It is part of the Romanian Army’s plan to modernize its legacy wheeled armored vehicle fleet.



Prime Minister Mihai Tudose and Deputy Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu attended the signing ceremony held at the National Defense Ministry headquarters.



The modern Piranha 5 vehicles will be produced in Romania under a strategic cooperation and transfer of technology project between General Dynamics European Land Systems – Mowag and the Romanian company Usina Macanica Bucuresti (UMB).



Since 2006, the Romanian Armored Forces have fielded variants of Piranha vehicles which have been deployed in various missions in-country and abroad, demonstrating their reliability and performance.



“The Romanian Army is one of the most important Piranha users in Europe. We are very honored by this contract award as it reflects the high confidence and satisfaction the Romanian Army has in our vehicles,” said Oliver Dürr, Vice-President Wheeled Vehicles and Managing Director of General Dynamics European Land Systems – Mowag.



“With this step, we have established a sustainable collaboration with a trusted partner which has a significant industrial footprint in Romania,” said Thomas Kauffmann, General Dynamics European Land Systems Vice President International Business & Services. “The transfer of technology and the local production of these vehicles present an enormous opportunity for Romanian industry.”



With more than 11,000 systems fielded, Piranha is one of the most successful 8x8 wheeled armored vehicles in the world.



