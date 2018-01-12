USS Wasp Arrives in Sasebo to Join Forward Deployed Naval Forces

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) arrived at Fleet Activities Sasebo on Jan 15. Wasp has undergone significant upgrades to be able to land and launch the U.S. Marine Corps’ F-35B fighter. (US Navy photo)

SASEBO, Japan --- Amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) arrived to Sasebo, Japan on Jan. 14, completing a 28,400-mile journey from Norfolk, Va. that began in late August.



Wasp, which has undergone significant upgrades to be able to land and launch the U.S. Marine Corp's F-35B Join Strike Fighter, will replace USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) as the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship in 7th Fleet.



The force structure change has been long-planned as part of a Department of Defense effort to position the most advanced and capable assets forward in support of partners and allies.



Wasp's arrival to Sasebo comes after nearly two months of humanitarian relief efforts following two major hurricanes in the Caribbean and more than two months transiting across the Atlantic and into the Pacific.



"The arrival of USS Wasp represents an increase in military capability and a commitment to our partners and allies for security and stability in the region," said Capt. John C. Howard, Wasp Commanding Officer. "Paired with the F-35B Joint Strike Fighter, we remain ready to execute the full range of military operations from crisis response to disaster relief."



Wasp departed Norfolk Aug. 30 and was diverted a few days later to the Caribbean to assist the U.S. Virgin Islands and Dominica in the wake of Hurricane Irma. The amphibious assault ship then provided assistance to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm regarded as the worst natural disaster in the history of the American commonwealth island.



In support of relief efforts, Wasp aircraft flew 108 missions on the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico totaling 385 hours of flight time moving 1,129 total passengers along with 26,720 pounds of equipment and 1,718,200 pounds of various logistical support items, including 328,100 pounds of food and water.



"It's an exciting time to be in the Navy, and an exciting time for Wasp and her crew, given the wide variety of missions we have the opportunity to support," said Wasp Command Master Chief Gregory Carlson. "Over the last 18 months, this crew has not only performing their daily duties in an exemplary manner, but grown as individuals and well-represented the U.S. as ambassadors as we have served across the globe. While I'm proud of what they have accomplished, I'm also very proud of who they've become as a crew."



Wasp and other amphibious ships assigned under Expeditionary Strike Group 7, the Navy's only forward-deployed expeditionary strike group, directly partner with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit as the Pacific's on-call crisis response force. The F-35B is scheduled to embark on Wasp when the amphibious assault ship and MEU deploy in 2018 for regularly scheduled regional patrol.



Bonhomme Richard has been forward-deployed to Sasebo, Japan since April 2012 and will relocate to San Diego following a regularly scheduled patrol.



Commissioned in July 1989, Wasp has served on numerous deployments throughout the world, including a 6-month deployment to the Middle East in 2016.





Seventh Fleet, which celebrates its 75th year in 2018, spans more than 124 million square kilometers, stretching from the International Date Line to the India/Pakistan border and from the Kuril Islands in the North to the Antarctic in the South. Seventh Fleet's area of operation encompasses 36 maritime countries and 50 percent of the world's population with between 5070 U.S. ships and submarines, 140 aircraft and approximately 20,000 Sailors in the 7th Fleet



5 Things to Know about Wasp’s Move to Japan

Best, most advanced capabilities – forward. That paradigm is why USS Wasp (LHD 1), an amphibious assault ship that has undergone significant overhaul and systems upgrades over the last few years, is being positioned in Sasebo, Japan, postured to respond to a myriad of potential contingencies in a vital region. Wasp’s ability to land and launch the Marine Corp’s most advanced aircraft, the F-35B Joint Strike Fighter (JSF), is what separates it from the pack – yet the Big Deck Amphib can still conduct core amphib ops as demonstrated during disaster relief efforts following hurricanes in the Caribbean. Wasp stands ready to answer the call in whatever way it may be needed.



1. Why is the Navy moving USS Wasp to Sasebo, Japan?



The U.S. military is committed to ensuring we have the right mix of aircraft and people to sustain security and stability in the Pacific. Putting cutting-edge platforms and technologies forward enhances that end. USS Wasp comes to Japan as an F-35B Joint Strike Fighter-capable warship, providing a critical mobile capability to land and launch the JSF throughout the region.



2. What were some of the renovations made to Wasp in order to accommodate the F-35 JSF capacity?



Wasp has undergone significant renovations that make it possible to land, maintain and fully utilize this fifth-generation aircraft. From changes to her flight deck to hangar bay to secure spaces for processing data from the aircraft. The pairing of Wasp and the F-35B will increase the ability to conduct her primary mission of amphibious operations that includes humanitarian assistance and stability operations in a crisis.



3. Is Wasp adding or replacing a current capability?



Wasp will replace the USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), which has been forward-deployed in Sasebo since April 2012. Bonhomme Richard will relocate to San Diego and will undergo modernization upon return to the United States.



4. What will Wasp’s role in the Pacific be?



Wasp will partner with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), the Marine Corps’ only forward-deployed MEU to provide capability across a wide spectrum of missions. Besides the F-35B, the MEU can embark a variety of aircraft aboard Wasp to rapidly move people and equipment ashore in a contingency.



5. What did Wasp do for relief efforts?



As the first responders in both the Virgin Islands and Dominca, Wasp’s crew and embarked helicopter squadron provided humanitarian relief including the transport of nearly 5,000 pounds of relief supplies and equipment, evacuating 80 locals to functional medical facilities and evacuating 126 American citizens and 160 Department of State and Department of Defense support personnel.



After being redirected to Puerto Rico, Wasp’s embarked MH-53s participated in aerial reconnaissance and worked successfully in conjunction with the Army Corps of Engineers to stabilize the damaged Guajataca Dam, which had sustained severe degradation and posed a threat to nearly 70,000 Puerto Ricans living in the vicinity.



In all, Wasp aircraft flew 108 missions on the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico totaling 385 hours of flight time moving 1,129 total passengers along with 26,720 pounds of equipment and 1,718,200 pounds of various logistical support items (including 328,100 pounds of food and water).



