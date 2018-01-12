CEO of Italy’s Leonardo in Israel to Woo U.S. Air Force (excerpt)

(Source: Jerusalem Post; published January 12, 2018)

By Anna Ahronheim

The company is one of three contenders for US tender for a new-fighter trainer program.With the US Air Force’s hunt for a next-generation military trainer aircraft narrowed down to three top contenders, the CEO of one of them – Leonardo, Italy’s largest defense company – was in Israel this week meeting with key partners of Israel’s defense establishment.Last March, Leonardo submitted its bid for the United States Air Force’s T-X advanced jet-trainer program, which aims to replace the aging T-38 Talon aircraft from the 1960s. It is up against Lockheed Martin’s T-50A and a new Boeing program designed specifically for the tender.While Leonardo is the underdog in the tender for its T-100 program, the company believes that the experience of the Israel Air Force will give it a leg up against the US defense giants.Leonardo’s T-100 is a derivative of the M-346 Master advanced jet trainer and is used by the air forces of Italy, Singapore, Poland and Israel where it known as the Lavi. IAF has a fleet of 30 Lavi with four simulators which entered into service in 2014.A senior officer in the Israel Air Force has confirmed that the Lavi program allows pilots to train for situations they never could before, and according to Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo, the amount of sorties by the IAF on the Lavi is not only “incredible but impressive.”“Israel is for us a strategic partner with which we share excellent diplomatic relations and a vision of innovation and technological excellence in many fields, from aeronautics to space to cyber,” Profumo said. (end of excerpt)-ends-