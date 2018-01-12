Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 12, 2018)

Northrop Grumman, San Diego, California, has been awarded a $172,669,763 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN).



This contract provides BACN payload operation and support for payload equipment and services.



Work will be performed in San Diego, California, and overseas locations, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 23, 2019.



Fiscal 2018 overseas contingency operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $56,000,000 are being obligated at the time of award. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity (FA8726-18-C-0005).





(EDITOR’S NOTE: The BACN, fitted to Northrop Grumman EQ-4B Global Hawk unmanned aircraft, provides a common communications interface and relay in theater operations, especially where mountainous terrain inhibits line-of-sight communications.)



-ends-

