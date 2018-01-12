Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 12, 2018)

The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory, a university affiliated research center, Laurel, Maryland, is being awarded a $933,798,332 non-competitive, cost-plus-fixed-fee contract.



Under this contract, the contractor will provide systems engineering and technical support to the Missile Defense Agency (MDA). MDA's mission is to develop and field an integrated, layered, ballistic missile defense system to defend the U.S., its deployed forces, allies, and friends against all ranges of enemy ballistic missiles in all phases of flight.



To meet its mission, MDA requires research, engineering, science and technology, analysis, test and fundamental technology research for state-of-the-art systems, operations, hardware and software, and associated technology creation and transition efforts.



The work will be performed in Laurel, Maryland; and Huntsville, Alabama, with a period of performance from Jan. 12, 2018, to Jan. 11, 2023. Fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $25,000 are being obligated on this award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0147-18-D-0004).



-ends-

