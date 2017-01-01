Pacom Officials: Missile Warning in Hawaii Was False Alarm

(Source: US Pacific Command; issued Jan. 13, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- U.S. Pacific Command has detected no ballistic missile threat to Hawaii, Pacom officials said in a statement today after Hawaii residents received an emergency notification at 8:07 a.m. local time – 1:07 p.m. EST -- warning of an inbound ballistic missile threat and urging them to seek shelter.



Message Sent in Error



Pacom officials said the message was sent in error and that state officials would send out a correction message.



The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency tweeted at 8:20 local time that no missile threat existed.



-ends-

