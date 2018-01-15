CAE Acquires Part of Leading Aviation Training Solutions and Courseware Provider Pelesys

(Source: CAE, Inc.; issued Jan 15, 2018)

MONTREAL, Quebec --- CAE announced today that it has purchased 45% of the shares of Pelesys, a global leader in the provision of aviation training solutions and courseware. Through this partnership, CAE will strengthen its courseware offering and consolidate its cadet-to-captain training delivery across its global network.



"CAE is a long-standing customer of Pelesys and this investment is a natural evolution of our relationship," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "By teaming up with the leading aviation training courseware developer and publisher, we will be able to provide our civil aviation customers with the most advanced training material, for a holistic training solutions experience."



"We are truly excited to be teaming up with CAE, a global leader in our industry. By joining forces, we will be able to offer the industry new levels of truly scalable, end-to-end solutions for civil aviation pilot and maintenance training," said Pelesys President George Wang.



Based in Vancouver, Canada, Pelesys has over 100 customers worldwide. Pelesys' Training Management and Deployment System (TMDS) includes courseware deployment, training management, qualification management, and electronic training records solutions. Pelesys also offers a comprehensive library of commercial aircraft type courses for all major types as well as over 30 special operations courses, all for both initial and recurrent training.





CAE is a global leader in training for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets. We have the broadest global presence in the industry, with more than 8,500 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. Each year, we train more than 120,000 civil and defence crewmembers and thousands of healthcare professionals worldwide.



-ends-

