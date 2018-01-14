New Air Units of Military Transport Aviation Begin Scheduled Flights’

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 14, 2018)

New MTA units, formed in December 2017, have begun to consolidate their military collectives to ensure high combat readiness for performing the assigned tasks.



The MTA regiments and squadrons deployed in the Orenburg, Ulyanovsk, Omsk, and Rostov Regions started scheduled flights on IL-76, AN-12, AN-26, AN-72 aircraft and other aircraft types.



According to the 2017 results, the MTA crews participated in many significant combat training events, including the exercises Zapad 2017, Interaction 2017, Unbreakable Brotherhood 2017, Slavic Brotherhood 2017 and others.



-ends-

