Government Split Over How Much Military Threat Sweden Faces

(Source: Radio Sweden; issued Jan 15, 2018)

Although the government and opposition parties have both agreed to increase military spending, a war of words broke out over exactly how much of a threat the country faces.



A new report from the cross-party group working on defence matters says that an armed attack on Sweden "cannot be ruled out".



The leadership of the ruling Social Democrats says this is too strong and alarmist.



But a fellow party representative signed off on the report just a few weeks ago.



Opposition parties, however, said the quibbling showed a split within the Social Democrats. And that Sweden's security situation has worsened.



