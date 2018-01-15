Algerian SR5 Acquisition Confirmed

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 15, 2018)

ALGIERS --- Algeria has acquired the SR5 multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) from China. As part of recent military exercises, Algeria has shown off its SR5 MLRS, confirming that the country placed an order for the system from Chinese manufacturer NORINCO. The system was first spotted in the tests by Twitter user 'Hammer Head'.



It is not entirely clear how many launchers Algeria purchased or when they arrived, though they have been in-country since at least 2017.



In November, numerous images emerged online of what appeared to be SR5s being transported in a convoy in Algeria, suggesting that the Algerian military had purchased the system.



Those images showed at least two launchers, though it is expected that more would have been purchased.



The SR5, based on a wheeled 6x6 chassis, can support 122mm or 220mm rockets. The former have a range of 50km while the latter can reach distances up to 70km away.



