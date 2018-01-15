The Defence Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany, Dr Ursula von der Leyen, Hands Over 126 Vehicles to the Kingdom of Jordan

(Source: Daimler; issued Jan 15, 2018)

AMMAN, Jordan --- Yesterday, Dr. Ursula von der Leyen, Defence Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany, handed 126 Mercedes-Benz commercial vehicles over to representatives of the Kingdom of Jordan in Amman.



This aid is part of the so-called enabling initiative by which the federal government wishes to support trustworthy states in crisis regions in the fight against terrorism. This idea is a multi-layered web of preventive, networked security policies which are to act with the federal government's comprehensive measures in the area of human aid and development cooperation to ensure security and stability in the region.



The 56 Sprinter Transfer 23 minibuses handed over to Jordan are intended to transport security personnel and refugees. The 20 Zetros 2733 A 6x6 trucks and 50 Zetros 1833 A 4x4 trucks are to be used for the logistics of the Jordanian security agencies when caring for refugees. The robust Mercedes-Benz Zetros all-wheel drive trucks will safeguard security and supplies for aid centres and the civil war victims constantly arriving from the borders.



The order also includes additional training and service training services in both Jordan and Germany. The provision of these Mercedes-Benz minibuses and Zetros all-wheel drive trucks is rounded off by a comprehensive package of replacement parts and services.



-ends-

