2018 Price Adjustment Across Airbus’ Modern Product Range Reflects Continuous Investment and Customer Value

(Source: Airbus; issued Jan 15, 2018)

TOULOUSE, France --- Airbus has increased the average list prices of its aircraft by two percent across the product line, effective from January 1st 2018.John Leahy, Chief Operating Officer Customers, Airbus Commercial Aircraft said: "Our new 2018 pricing reflects Airbus' continuous investments into its aircraft programmes to maximise their value for our customers' satisfaction – with the winning combination of 8performance, operating economics and passenger experience."