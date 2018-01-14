Troops Receive Modernised Ka-27M Helicopters

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 14, 2018)

The Russian Helicopters holding has completed transferring a batch of Ka-27M helicopters to the Russian Navy. Serial modernisation of the aircraft is carried out at the Kumertau Aviation Production Enterprise.



The first of the transferred helicopters has already been sent to a permanent stationing site at the Baltic Fleet. In addition, the Ka-27Ms are to go to the Pacific and Northern Fleets.



Works on Ka-27M upgrading are being carried out within the state defence order. The new version of this aircraft introduces modern types of information transmitting in real time to ground or ship command posts and to other helicopters.



Naval aviation helicopter units include Ka-27 multipurpose helicopters of various modifications.



-ends-

