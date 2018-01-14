Sections of the Submarine “Riachuelo” Moved to Assembly Hall

(Source: Brazilian Navy; issued Jan 14, 2018)

(Issued in Portuguese; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

This composite picture illustrates the complex journey of the main hull section of the first Brazilian-built Scorpène submarine as it is moved into the Final Assembly Hall at the Itaguaí Naval Complex. (BR Navy photo)

On January 13 and 14, the Brazilian Navy (MB) and the company Itaguaí Construções Navais (ICN) transferred three sections of the S40 "Riachuelo" submarine to the Madeira Island shipyard, in the Itaguaí Naval Complex.



Riachuelo is the first submarine of the Submarine Development Program (PROSUB), which provides for three more conventional boats as well as the first Brazilian submarine with nuclear propulsion.



The five-kilometer journey was completed in 11 hours, starting at the Steel Structures Manufacturing Unit (UFEM), which is also located in Itaguaí, Rio de Janeiro (RJ) state. The logistics operation required a month’s planning and included the removal of stretches of the electricity grid.



The most complex stage of the operation occurred on Jan. 14, when traffic had to be suspended on the BR-493 road to allow passage of the 320-wheeled special vehicle that transported the 619 tons of the three sections, which measured 39.86 meters in length and 12.30 meters in height.



The remaining two sections of the Riachuelo, weighing 487 tonnes and measuring 30 meters, will soon be transferred separately to the Construction Shipyard, where the submarine will enter final assembly.



The aim is to launch the boat into the sea during the second half of 2018.



