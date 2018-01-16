NATO Awards Cobham Operational Readiness Training Contract

(Source: Cobham plc; issued Jan 16, 2018)

BOURNEMOUTH, England --- Cobham announced today that its Special Mission business has been awarded a follow-on contract to deliver Operational Readiness Training to NATO for up to five years.



The contract, which was won after a competitive tender process, will deliver electronic warfare and threat simulation training in order to prepare NATO allied forces for the complex and multi-layered front-line threats of today and the future.



Training will be delivered using Cobham owned and operated aircraft, crewed by highly experienced Cobham aircrew, carrying a suite of either NATO furnished equipment or Cobham’s in-house developed electronic warfare training podded technology.



Cobham has over 30 years of experience in enhancing mission success and providing operational assurance through the delivery of highly effective operational readiness training to military forces across the globe including NATO, the United Kingdom and Middle East amongst others.



The newly awarded contract reinforces Cobham’s position as the world leader in this field, recognising their ability to develop tailored electronic warfare training technology and demonstrate their technical excellence in both the live and synthetic operational training environments.



Darren Moncrieff, Vice President of Cobham Special Mission said: “Securing this follow-on contract, with a customer as prominent as NATO, demonstrates that we have a world leading, technically advanced operational training capability that is innovative yet affordable. Our training solution is able to meet the current training requirements of a modern military fighting force, and can adapt to meet future threats and requirements. Cobham remains committed to providing NATO with world leading training and technology solutions.”





Cobham Special Mission combines state-of-the-art technology with complex air platforms to deliver customised airborne surveillance, operational readiness training and search and rescue services. Cobham Group employs around 11,000 people primarily in the USA, UK, Europe and Australia, and has customers and partners in over 100 countries, with market leading positions in: wireless, audio, video and data communications, including satellite communications; defence electronics; air-to-air refuelling; aviation services; life support and mission equipment.



