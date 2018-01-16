Saab is a Key Partner in EU Unmanned Maritime Situational Awareness Project

Defence and security company Saab will take part in an EU funded preparatory action project called OCEAN2020. The project will demonstrate technologies for enhanced situational awareness in a naval environment using unmanned systems.



OCEAN2020 came out as the winning proposal under the EU Preparatory Action on Defence Research programme. The competitive selection was conducted by the European Defence Agency and will be contracted in the coming weeks. The project consists of a consortium representing 15 EU Member States, lead by Leonardo.



During 2018-2020 two live demonstrations will be arranged. The first is scheduled to be held off the Italian Mediterranean coast in 2019, with the second live demonstration in the Baltic Sea during 2020. Saab, with the support of the Swedish Navy, will coordinate the live demonstration to be held in the Baltic Sea.



“There will be several manned and unmanned assets participating in each of the live demonstrations. Saab is contributing with a configuration of the 9LV naval Combat Management System, with interfaces to other participating parties and assets, including unmanned systems from Saab,” says Katarina Björklund, Vice President Group Strategy, Saab. “Various assets from several different companies and institutes will form a system of systems and together provide a Recognised Maritime Picture.”



The EU intends to launch a European Defence Research Programme (EDRP) with a proposed budget of €500 million per year. The aim is to improve the competitiveness and innovation in the European defence industry and to stimulate cooperation amongst Member States and industry. The Preparatory Action on Defence Research (PADR), will test the infrastructure and the ability of the industry for such cooperation. This project is the biggest project funded by the calls announced under the EU Preparatory Action on Defence Research.





