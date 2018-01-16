PLA Commissions New Missile Frigate for Offshore Defense

(Source: Global Times; issued Jan 16, 2018)

The commissioning ceremony for the new guided-missile frigate Wuhai was held at a naval port in Dalian Northeast China's Liaoning, on Monday, the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy announced.



Lü Baoqiang, political commissar of a military base under the Northern Theater Command, conferred the navy ensign and naming certificate to the new frigate (hull number 540) at the Monday naval ceremony, and Wuhai officially joined the naval battle sequence, according to the PLA Navy's WeChat account on Monday.



The Wuhai is the latest member of the Type 056 corvettes family, which is the PLA Navy's main fleet for offshore defense, said Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator.



As China's older generation corvettes, the Type 037 and Type 053, are retired, the Type 056 has gradually taken over their missions, Song told the Global Times on Monday.



The main duties of the Wuhai, according to the article, will include patrolling, guarding, escorting missions, and working with other naval forces to strike enemy ships. It is also capable of engaging in anti-submarine warfare and other comprehensive maritime warfare.



The new version of Type 056 ships, including the Wuhai, are more equipped with anti-submarine weapons, and while these ships do not have shipboard hangars, they can accomodate anti-submarine helicopters, Song noted.



The Wuhai also features stealth and electromagnetic compatibilities, the article said.



The Type 056 corvettes are 89 meters long and 12 meters wide, with a displacement of 1,300 tons. They have a top speed of 28 knots (52 kilometers per hour), the article added.



The modified Type 056 corvettes have been widely deployed by the China Coast Guard as law-enforcement vessels, and are visible in the Huangyan Island in the South China Sea as well as the waters off the Diaoyu Islands to safeguard China's maritime rights, the article said.



(ends)



New Corvette Wuhai Joins PLA Navy

(Source: China Military Online; issued Jan 16, 2018)

DALIAN --- The commissioning ceremony of the new corvette Wuhai of the PLA Navy was held at a naval port in Dalian, north China's Liaoning province on Monday.



Rear Admiral Lv Baoqiang, political commissar of a naval base under the PLA Northern Theater Command, conferred the ensigns of the PLA and the PLA Navy and the naming certificate on the corvette Wuhai at the ceremony. A grand flag-raising ceremony was later held on the corvette.



The Type 056 corvette Wuhai, with good stealth performance and powerful surface attack and air defense capability, will undertake multiple mission such as costal patrol, fishing boats escort, attacking surface warships and submarine of the "enemy" independently or in joint operations.



-ends-

