Flight duration was more than 13 hours. The aircraft were refueled in the air.
Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the Royal Air Force and F-16 fighters of the Belgian Air Component followed the Russian aircraft when they were passing through a number if air space sections.
Thermal imaging footage of a Tu-160 bomber intercepted by a Belgian F-16 fighter in the southern North Sea, before it headed north to return to its home base. (Belgian AF video)
Russian long-range aircraft regularly carry out flights over neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Caspian Seas, Pacific Ocean.
All flights of aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are conducted in strict accordance with the international laws.
