Two Tu-160 Fly Over Neutral Waters of Barents, Norwegian, and Northern Seas
(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 15, 2018)
Several NATO air forces intercepted and escorted two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers as they flew a long-range mission from the Barents Sea to the southern part of the North Sea and back. This photograph was taken by an RAF Typhoon fighter. (UK MoD photo)
Two T-160 strategic bombers carried out a scheduled flight over neutral waters of Barents, Norwegian, and Northern Seas. The long-range bombers were escorted by MiG-31 fighters.

Flight duration was more than 13 hours. The aircraft were refueled in the air.

Eurofighter Typhoon fighters of the Royal Air Force and F-16 fighters of the Belgian Air Component followed the Russian aircraft when they were passing through a number if air space sections.



Thermal imaging footage of a Tu-160 bomber intercepted by a Belgian F-16 fighter in the southern North Sea, before it headed north to return to its home base. (Belgian AF video)


Russian long-range aircraft regularly carry out flights over neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Black and Caspian Seas, Pacific Ocean.

All flights of aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces are conducted in strict accordance with the international laws.

