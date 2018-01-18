Elbit Systems Awarded $85 Million Contract to Supply Electronic Warfare Systems to a European Country

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Jan 18, 2018)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded an approximately $85 million contract from a European country to supply a range of advanced ground-based Electronic Warfare (EW) and Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) systems. The contract will be performed over a four-year period.



Edgar Maimon, General Manager of Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT - Elisra said: “We are proud of this contract award that attests to the Company's technological and operational advantage and to the maturity of our solutions”. Maimon added: "We are encouraged by the growing demand from European customers and believe that our portfolio positions us well to serve their needs”.





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems.



