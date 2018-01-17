Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone for MCMV Command, Control & Design Office at Goa Shipyard

(Source: Goa Shipyard Ltd.; issued Jan 17, 2018)

Putting a full stop to the ongoing speculative news about nixing of MCMV Project, Chief Minister, Shri Manohar Parrikar, laid the foundation stone for MCMV Command, Control & Design Office at Goa Shipyard Ltd., Vasco to be constructed at an estimated cost of aprox. Rs 120 Crore.



GSL has been entrusted by the Ministry of Defence for series construction of sophisticated and high technology Mine Counters Measure Vessels (MCMVs) which will be built first time in the country by GSL with the help of foreign collaborator at a total cost of Rs 32000 Crs. The integrated MCMV Command, Control & Design Building will facilitate efficient and effective execution of technologically complex MCMV Project.



With a built-up area of approx 19,500 sq mts, the building incorporates “Sustainable” buildings features such as energy efficient features (Green Building), piling foundation for water front site and corrosion protection measures. The building is expected to be ready by end 2018 followed by furnishing and interior work.



Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister said “The reports of cancellation of MCMV Project are not correct. Only a part of process, which is tendering process of ToT contract with foreign collaborator, has been retracted. This is not going to affect the project execution timelines as all. The project is very much with GSL and with Goa and this function is just an example of large scale preparatory work being done by GSL”.



The ongoing MCMV infrastructure augmentation at the Shipyard, will provide an additional capacity for concurrent construction of five MCMVs, in addition to separate capacity for concurrent construction of 14 steel hulled ships. This will provide multifold major fillip to the shipbuilding activities to the Shipyard which has achieved several remarkable milestones in the last few years, with active support from the Government and local administration.



The Shipyard has delivered over 20 ships in last 4 years including 08 OPVs, 02 FPV and 11 FIBs which amounts to 32000 tonnes of shipbuilding. In the calendar year 2017 alone, the Shipyard delivered projects amounting to 12000 tonne which is highest in country by any shipyard. GSL has also done exceptionally well on the export front as well and emerged as the largest exporter of defence ships from the Indian Subcontinent.



This resounding success has translated into good financial performance wherein the Value of Production (VoP) of the Company has approximately tripled over last four years from Rs. 509 Crs in 2014 to Rs 1400 Crs expected in current fiscal. Similarly profit for FY 16-17 was Rs. 177 Cr, which again was the highest in history of GSL and poised to do better this year.



Further, ‘Letter of engagements’ from GSL to over 160 ITI apprentices from 10 Govt ITIs in Goa were handed over by Chief Minister to the respective Principals. The occasion was also marked by inauguration of one Ambulance, procured under CSR funds for local community service by Hon’ble Chief Minister.



-ends-