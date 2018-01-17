Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 17, 2018)

Lockheed Martin Corp., Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Co., Fort Worth, Texas, is being awarded $7,476,086 for modification P00004 to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee contract (N00019-15-C-0105) to transition the F-35 Australia, Canada, United Kingdom Reprogramming Laboratory (ACURL) system from Lockheed Martin Aeronautics in Fort Worth, Texas, to Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.



Support includes required activities including packing, shipping, installation, integration, and testing.



This modification also provides for initial spares for the ACURL.



Work will be performed at Eglin Air Force Base, Eglin, Florida (70 percent); and Fort Worth, Texas (30 percent), and is expected to be completed in March 2019.



International partner funds in the amount of $7,476,086 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.







(EDITOR’S NOTE: Interesting to note that moving this lab, which is supposed to be deployable, will take close to one year.)



-ends-