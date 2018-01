Modernized Mig-31BM Enters Service with Central Military District

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 17, 2018)

A flight of MiG-31BM fighter-interceptors have entered the service with the 14th Air Force and Defence Army, Central MD.



Aircraft were upgraded at the Aviation enterprise in Tver region, and entered the service with air regiment located in Krasnoyarsk Krai.



The MiG-31BM has tripled its efficiency due to advanced on-board radar equipment and armament comparing to its predecessor, MiG-31.



