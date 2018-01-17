Saudi Arabia – Continuation of Missile System Support Services

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Jan 17, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Saudi Arabia of continuation of missile system support services for an estimated cost of $500 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has requested a possible purchase for continued participation, technical assistance, and support in the Patriot Legacy Field Surveillance Program (FSP); the Patriot Advanced Capability 3 (PAC-3) FSP; and the Patriot Engineering Services Program (ESP).



Also included are Patriot and HAWK Missile System spare parts and repair and return management services and component repairs, and other related elements of logistics and program support. The total estimated program cost is $500 million.



This proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security objectives by helping to improve the security of a friendly country which has been, and continues to be, an important force for political stability and economic growth in the Middle East. This potential sale is a continuation of current support. Saudi Arabia will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors are Lockheed Martin, Bethesda, MD for the FSP and Raytheon Company, Andover, MA for the ESP. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale will not require the permanent assignment of any U.S. Government or contractor representatives to Saudi Arabia. Support teams of 4-10 people will travel to the country on a temporary basis for 1-3 weeks at a time.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-