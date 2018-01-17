PM Netanyahu Comments on Resumption of the Spike Deal with the Indian Government

(Source: Israeli Prime Minister’s Office; issued Jan 17, 2018)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented on the resumption of the Spike deal with the Indian government:



"Today I am proud to be an Israeli and I am proud to be Prime Minister of Israel.



“We are moved by the amazing welcome we have received from the Prime Minister and citizens of India. It warms the heart to see tens of thousands, maybe hundreds of thousands, of people, including children, standing in the streets and applauding the State of Israel.



“Following the talks I had with my friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian government has informed us that it is putting the Spike deal back on track. This is very important and there will be many more deals."



