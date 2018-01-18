EU Funding for Defence Stakeholders: EDA Launches ‘ERASMUS+ Platform’

(Source: European Defence Agency; issued Jan 18, 2018)

BRUSSELS --- Strategic Research Agendas in defence and their Technology Building Blocks (OSRA-TBBs), as well as Key Strategic Activities (KSA) often build on specific defence-related Key Skills and Competencies (KSC). The cooperative development and enhancement of any KSC for defence can be concretely supported by EU funding programmes, among them, the “Erasmus+ 2014-2020”.



To raise awareness, transfer know-how and build autonomous capacity about the Erasmus+ opportunities for defence, the European Defence Agency (EDA) published the “EDA’s ERASMUS+ platform”.



This is a new user-friendly gateway providing potential defence-related stakeholders (such as Ministries of Defence, defence-related industry, research-and-technology organisations, academia, clusters) with:

• a swift and simple introduction to funding opportunities for Defence under the Erasmus+ programme;

• an interactive analytical mapping on ‘sources’ of calls for proposals (and contact details of the relevant Agencies in charge of funding allocation).



For the EU budgetary framework until 2020, the Erasmus+ delivers more than 14 billion euros and can co-fund defence-related projects in support of:



--the mobility of individuals (students / trainees / apprentices) acquiring competences, knowledge and skills;

--the development, testing, implementation and transfer of innovative educational/training practices, by encompassing transnational training as well as the planning of professional development (also for Defence staff, thereby increasing the capacity to work at international level and exchange experience / know-how);

--entrepreneurial skills in defence for graduates and employees



-ends-

