OneWeb Takes on Challenges as it Works to Deploy Massive Network of Satellites

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 18, 2018)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- As broadband data connections become an increasingly important part of society, satellite operators are working to expand their presence in the market. There are a number of innovative ways to achieve this. Some companies are relying on large GEO satellites with frequency re-use and spot beams to provide coverage. O3b uses satellites in medium-Earth orbit (MEO) to provide coverage.



OneWeb's plan to build a massive network of LEO satellites represents the third option. OneWeb hopes to succeed where other companies have failed. In the late 1990s, companies, such as Teledesic and Skybridge, announced ambitious plans to build similarly large networks of satellites to provide Internet around the world. In fact, OneWeb is using spectrum once owned by Teledesic. These companies were not able to overcome the limitations of satellite Internet when faced with competition from growing terrestrial networks.



OneWeb also faces an increasing number of challengers. LeoSat and Telesat both plan to build large networks of satellites.



However, OneWeb has plans to take on these challenges. The company is taking advantage of advances in miniaturized computer components and declining launch prices to lower its costs. OneWeb will also mass produce satellites, taking advantage of economies of scale and further reducing costs. In addition, it has attracted large investment from entrepreneurs and established companies. OneWeb has also formed partnerships with manufacturers, launch providers, and satellite operators, providing a source of capital and expertise as it moves forward.



At this time, Forecast International expects production of satellites to begin slowly before ramping up, as the company establishes its finances and tests its business model. By the early 2020s, OneWeb will produce over 100 satellites per year, enabling it to build a network of 720 satellites by the mid-2020s and achieve its goal of providing global services.



