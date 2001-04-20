Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 18, 2018)

Bell-Boeing JPO, Amarillo, Texas, is being awarded $34,911,818 for cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order N6134018F0001 against a previously issued basic ordering agreement (N00019-17-G-0002) in support of the V-22.



This order procures software and hardware upgrades for 28 flight training devices necessary to integrate aircraft software version B 6-01/C 4.01 into 23 Marine Corps MV-22 training devices and software version 20.4.01/10.6.01 into nine Air Force CV-22 training devices.



These devices are being upgraded to ensure concurrency with Marine Corps and Air Force aircraft.



Work will be performed in Chantilly, Virginia (26 percent); Broken Arrow, Oklahoma (21 percent); Fort Worth, Texas (18 percent); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (8 percent); St. Louis, Missouri (8 percent); Fort Walton Beach, Florida (4 percent); Albuquerque, New Mexico (4 percent); Clovis, New Mexico (4 percent); Mildenhall, United Kingdom (4 percent); Clifton, New Jersey (2 percent); and Orlando, Florida (1 percent), and is expected to be completed in April 2022.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command) funds in the amount of $34,911,818 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division, Orlando, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

