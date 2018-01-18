Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Jan 18, 2018)

Georgia Tech Applied Research Corp., Atlanta, Georgia, was awarded a $910,570,376 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Aviation and Missile Research, Development and Engineering Center (AMRDEC) research, engineering, science and technology development for state-of-the-art systems.



Bids were solicited via the Internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Jan. 18, 2028.



U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-18-D-0002).



-ends-



