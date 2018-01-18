Red-White-Red Eurofighter In Swiss Skies

(Source: Austrian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 18, 2018)

Swiss air force F-18 Hornet fighters have moved to Salzburg, in Austria, from where they will secure the international meeting at Davos in cooperation with two Austrian air force Eurofighters. (Austrian MoD photo)

SALZBURG, Austria --- The highest level of security in Davos: US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to this year's World Economic Forum. In total, around 3,000 decision-makers from politics, business and science are expected in the Swiss canton of Graubünden next week. The security of the Davos conference near the border is shared by the Swiss and Austrian Air Forces.



Collaboration



The cooperation has a long tradition, but for the first time it is also allowed to fly anti-terrorist aircraft across the state border. This is made possible by a contract between Switzerland and Austria. "For us it is very important that we have this new contract," said the Swiss F-18 pilot Reto Kunz. "Without Austria, it's not possible to guarantee security in Davos." The borderline is the sticking point, and our government needs information as soon as possible as soon as a threat becomes apparent and a plane enters the no-fly zone. "



Austrian territory affected



One third of this zone lies on Austrian territory, and how quickly a threat can arise, the Swiss demonstrated on Thursday itself: Only 30 minutes were needed by the pilot of two F/A-18 fighters to fly the 430 kilometers from Bern to Salzburg, where the commander of the Austrian Air Force, Major General Karl Gruber, introduced a new form of cooperation.



Safety in the air



"We are still in a situation where we need high protection at major events to prevent attacks and disruptions," said Gruber. "Together with the Swiss Air Forces, we ensure safety in the air by controlling the flight operations and preventing unauthorized entry of aircraft, paragliders or drones."



1,100 soldiers, Eurofighters, helicopters and radars



In the case of the Armed Forces, around 1,100 soldiers are engaged in the "Dedalus 18" air traffic control operation starting on Monday. Among others, Eurofighters, helicopters and reconnaissance and target radar devices of the Air Force are deployed.



