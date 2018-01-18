Successful Fifth Flight Test of Agni-5 Ballistic Missile

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 18, 2018)

Long Range Surface-to-Surface Ballistic Missile, Agni-5, was successfully flight-tested for its full range today at 0953 hrs from Dr Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. This was the fifth test of the Missile and the third consecutive one from a canister on a road mobile launcher. All the five missions have been successful.



The flight performance of the missile was tracked and monitored by radars, range stations and tracking systems all through the mission. All objectives of the mission have been successfully met. This successful test of Agni-5 reaffirms the country’s indigenous missile capabilities and further strengthens our credible deterrence.



The launch operations were led by Project Director, Agni-5, Shri G Ramaguru and Programme Director, Agni, Shri MRM Babu. Scientific Adviser to Raksha Mantri and Director General, Missiles and Strategic Systems Dr G Satheesh Reddy witnessed the launch. Directors of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) Labs namely ASL, DRDL, ITR, RCI and TBRL reviewed the entire launch operations. Senior officials from the Armed Forces were present on the occasion. Chairman DRDO & Secretary DDR&D Dr S Christopher congratulated Agni-5 team and said that the fifth consecutive successful flight test of Agni-5 is a major boost to country’s defence capabilities.



Raksha Mantri Smt Nirmala Sitharaman while inaugurating the Defence Industry Development Meet at Chennai, shared her happiness on the successful flight test of Agni-5. She congratulated DRDO on this successful feat and also lauded the industries who contributed to the manufacture of indigenous technologies that went into the making of the missile.



