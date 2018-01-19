Sources Sought for AH-1W Glass Cockpit Mods and Training Requirement for Foreign Military Sales

(Source: Forecast International; issued Jan 19, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- Potential Federal Business Opportunity: AH-1W Super Cobra aircraft are being retired from the United States Marine Corps (USMC) and will be offered for sale via Foreign Military Sales (FMS) beginning in 2018. The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) in support of the H-1 Light Attack Helicopter Program Office (PMA-276) has identified potential work opportunities through the modernization of these aircraft.



AH-1W Super Cobra aircraft will be offered from USMC stock and made available for depot-level maintenance and modification to meet customer requirements. Modifications may be offered via FMS or DCS, as appropriate to the included technology and customer desires. Potential customer may also require pilot and maintainer training in the continental U.S. or abroad.



The United States Navy in conducting Market Research to identify potential contractors that have an interest and capability in providing a glass cockpit modification and pilot and maintenance training for the AH-1W helicopters. Without obligation of funding, PMA-276 would like to invite interested contractors to attend the AH-1W Attack Helicopter Industry Day, on 24 January 2018, at the Southern Maryland Higher Education Center, at 44219 Airport Rd, California, MD 20619. Sign in takes place at 0800 and the brief begins at 0830.



Interested contractors attending hould have demonstrated experience with successful cockpit modernization, advanced system integration, and aviation training. Cockpit integration experience should include the use of large multi-function displays, current avionics capabilities, and supportable non-developmental Commercial-Off-the-Shelf (COTS) equipment.



To control cost, the concept for the aircraft modernization scope should not involve the basic airframe, dynamic components, or weapons currently used on the AH-1W.



The goal of this proposed program is to provide a supportable and low risk design that is competitive in cost and performance with today's military helicopter markets.



