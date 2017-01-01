ST Engineering’s Electronics Arm Secures S$742m Contract Wins in 4Q2017, Totalling S$2.24b for 2017

(Source: Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.; issued Jan 2018)

SINGAPORE --- Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd (ST Engineering) announced today that its electronics arm, Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics), has clinched about S$742m worth of contracts in the fourth quarter (4Q) of 2017 for Rail Electronics & Intelligent Transportation, Satellite & Broadband Communications, as well as Advanced Electronics and Information Communications Technologies (ICT) solutions. This brings to total, S$2.24b of new orders secured in 2017.



Rail Electronics and Intelligent Transportation



Rail Electronics and Intelligent Transportation contracts of more than S$160m were secured from overseas and local customers. These included the supply of rail electronics systems for Thailand and the region, including the delivery of the Communications Systems, Automatic Fare Collection System, Platform Screen Doors, SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) and Passenger Information System for the Bangkok Blue Line Extension. In Singapore, we secured contracts for the delivery of the Communications Systems and Control Systems for the Circle Line Stage 6 and the Kim Chuan Depot Extension, which includes three new underground stations. These projects will be completed progressively till 2024.



Satellite & Broadband Communications



Contracts amounting to S$84m were awarded from various government, telecom and enterprise users worldwide. They included the installation of a VT iDirect Hub in Somalia and Mexico which enables high speed satellite connectivity and data application, launch of the first VT iDirect DVB-S2X network in Russia, as well as the deployment of VT iDirect’s Velocity Infrastructure that delivers geostationary High Throughput Satellite services for global mobility markets. These projects will be completed progressively over the next three years.



Advanced Electronics and ICT Solutions



S$498m worth of Advanced Electronics and ICT contracts were secured from various local and overseas customers. This includes a contract worth US$72m (about S$98m) from Israel-based company, Arad Technologies for the supply of a smart sensor network system that will enhance smart cities management in China, Europe, India and the US; a comprehensive electronics system for Raffles City Chongqing, an eight-tower city complex in China; as well as a communications system deployed in 12 hospitals across Hong Kong. These projects will be completed progressively till 2022.



“Together with this quarter’s contract wins, we have secured a total of S$2.24b of new orders for 2017,” said Mr Ravinder Singh, President of ST Electronics. “With the strong support of our partners and customers, we have continued to forge ahead with our growth strategy, advancing our global track record in implementing smart city initiatives worldwide. As rapid technology shifts continue to challenge global businesses, we have built on our deep engineering expertise and indigenous capabilities, and intensified our efforts on developing innovative and industry-leading solutions to help businesses tackle increasingly complex challenges they face.”



These contracts are not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of ST Engineering for the current financial year.





ST Electronics (Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited), is the electronics arm of Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, one of the largest public-listed companies on the Singapore Exchange. ST Electronics is a global engineering company specialising in the design, development and integration of advanced electronics and communications systems. We have a presence in over 20 countries spanning North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, China, India and Southeast Asia.



-ends-

