Boeing Presence at Singapore Airshow Underpins Growth Prospects in Asia-Pacific Region

CHICAGO --- Boeing will showcase a wide range of products and services at this year's Singapore Airshow, Asia's largest aerospace and defense show, which runs Feb. 6-11. The scale of the company's presence at this year's show reflects the strong growth prospects and opportunities across its commercial, defense and services businesses in Asia-Pacific.



"Singapore is a global aviation hub and the headquarters for our Southeast Asia operations, where we have enjoyed 70 years of presence and partnership," said Skip Boyce, president, Boeing Southeast Asia. "As our product line-up and customer requirements continue to evolve, we are confident and committed to delivering enhanced capabilities to our customers while growing our regional presence."



The Asia-Pacific region is Boeing Commercial Airplanes' fastest growing market with a strong demand for both single and twin-aisle airplanes. In addition to models of the 737 MAX and 787 airplanes that have been delivered to numerous customers in the region, the Boeing exhibit will also showcase a model of the new 777X now in development and build.



Boeing Defense, Space & Security will have a robust line-up of Boeing and customer products on static display at the show. The Republic of Singapore Air Force will display the F-15SG multi-role fighter, and the CH-47 Chinook and AH-64 Apache helicopters. The U.S. Department of Defense will exhibit the P-8A Poseidon and the F/A-18 Super Hornet, alongside the Integrator unmanned aircraft system from Insitu. The Boeing exhibit will also include the Insitu ScanEagle, and the Wave Glider, an ocean surface robot with seabed-to-space autonomous capabilities from Liquid Robotics.



For the first time at the Singapore Airshow, there will be a Boeing Global Services (BGS) exhibit booth. Launched in 2017, Boeing Global Services is the company's newest business unit and is poised for growth through innovative services and support for regional commercial and defense systems throughout the entire lifecycle.



Asia-Pacific is an important growth market for the services business with a strong emphasis on engineering, modifications, upgrades, maintenance, Boeing AnalytX, digital services and training. The Boeing Training and Professional Services campus in Changi, Singapore is Boeing's largest pilot, technician and crew training facility in Asia.



