Engineer troops of the Eastern MD located in Khabarovsk region have received a consignment of modern special equipment.
Military engineers have started operating new TMM-3M2 heavy mechanized bridge based on four KAMAZ heavy trucks.
Moreover, the BMR-3 mine clearing vehicles have entered the service with engineer troops of the EMD.
The BMR-3 mine clearing vehicles has three operational modes: crew, remote-control, and programmed. There are eight grenade launchers of the Tucha smoke discharger system mounted on the vehicle to fire 81mm smoke grenades.
