New Engineer Hardware Enters Service with Eastern MD Troops

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Jan 22, 2018)

Engineer troops of the Eastern MD located in Khabarovsk region have received a consignment of modern special equipment.



Military engineers have started operating new TMM-3M2 heavy mechanized bridge based on four KAMAZ heavy trucks.



Moreover, the BMR-3 mine clearing vehicles have entered the service with engineer troops of the EMD.



The BMR-3 mine clearing vehicles has three operational modes: crew, remote-control, and programmed. There are eight grenade launchers of the Tucha smoke discharger system mounted on the vehicle to fire 81mm smoke grenades.



